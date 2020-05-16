Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 18, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: Grand Valley Local School District
Belmont: Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Village of Bridgeport
Carroll: Carrollton Exempted Village School District
Clermont: Goshen Local School District Pierce Township
Clinton: East Clinton Local School District
Columbiana: Columbiana County Airport Authority Crestview Local School District
Coshocton: Ridgewood Local School District
Delaware: Orange Township
Erie: Erie County Financial Condition
Fairfield: Lancaster Fairfield Digital Academy
Franklin: Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau Franklin County Agricultural Society Metropolitan Educational Council Liability, Fleet and Property Program Ohio Department of Taxation Ohio State University Foundation Westerville City School District
Hamilton: University of Cincinnati
Jefferson: Indian Creek Local School District Steubenville City School District
Lawrence: Appalachian Family and Children First Council
Lucas: Eagle Academy Lake Erie Academy Toledo Preparatory Academy
Montgomery: Kettering City School District
Perry: New Lexington City School District Northern Local School District
Portage: Kent City School District Kent State University Foundation
Richland: North Central State College North Central State College Foundation, Inc.
Ross: Village of Clarksburg
Sandusky: Terra College Foundation Terra Community College
Stark: Project Rebuild Community High School
Summit: Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center
Trumbull: Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
Washington: City of Belpre
Wyandot: Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

