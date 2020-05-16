Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 18, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: Grand Valley Local School District Belmont: Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Village of Bridgeport Carroll: Carrollton Exempted Village School District Clermont: Goshen Local School District Pierce Township Clinton: East Clinton Local School District Columbiana: Columbiana County Airport Authority Crestview Local School District Coshocton: Ridgewood Local School District Delaware: Orange Township Erie: Erie County Financial Condition Fairfield: Lancaster Fairfield Digital Academy Franklin: Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau Franklin County Agricultural Society Metropolitan Educational Council Liability, Fleet and Property Program Ohio Department of Taxation Ohio State University Foundation Westerville City School District Hamilton: University of Cincinnati Jefferson: Indian Creek Local School District Steubenville City School District Lawrence: Appalachian Family and Children First Council Lucas: Eagle Academy Lake Erie Academy Toledo Preparatory Academy Montgomery: Kettering City School District Perry: New Lexington City School District Northern Local School District Portage: Kent City School District Kent State University Foundation Richland: North Central State College North Central State College Foundation, Inc. Ross: Village of Clarksburg Sandusky: Terra College Foundation Terra Community College Stark: Project Rebuild Community High School Summit: Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center Trumbull: Newton Falls Exempted Village School District Washington: City of Belpre Wyandot: Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111