Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 18
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 18, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula:
|Grand Valley Local School District
|Belmont:
|Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Village of Bridgeport
|Carroll:
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
|Clermont:
|Goshen Local School District Pierce Township
|Clinton:
|East Clinton Local School District
|Columbiana:
|Columbiana County Airport Authority Crestview Local School District
|Coshocton:
|Ridgewood Local School District
|Delaware:
|Orange Township
|Erie:
|Erie County Financial Condition
|Fairfield:
|Lancaster Fairfield Digital Academy
|Franklin:
|Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau Franklin County Agricultural Society Metropolitan Educational Council Liability, Fleet and Property Program Ohio Department of Taxation Ohio State University Foundation Westerville City School District
|Hamilton:
|University of Cincinnati
|Jefferson:
|Indian Creek Local School District Steubenville City School District
|Lawrence:
|Appalachian Family and Children First Council
|Lucas:
|Eagle Academy Lake Erie Academy Toledo Preparatory Academy
|Montgomery:
|Kettering City School District
|Perry:
|New Lexington City School District Northern Local School District
|Portage:
|Kent City School District Kent State University Foundation
|Richland:
|North Central State College North Central State College Foundation, Inc.
|Ross:
|Village of Clarksburg
|Sandusky:
|Terra College Foundation Terra Community College
|Stark:
|Project Rebuild Community High School
|Summit:
|Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center
|Trumbull:
|Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
|Washington:
|City of Belpre
|Wyandot:
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111