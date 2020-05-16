Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan “Unauditable”

Columbus - The Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan has been declared “unauditable” for fiscal years 2008-2010 by Auditor of State Dave Yost. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

“Proper and accurate record keeping is a fundamental requirement for transparency and accountability in government,” Yost said. “Failure to maintain such records invites fraud and abuse.”

A letter sent to plan administrators on January 6, 2011, by then Auditor of State Mary Taylor, indicates that the Auditor’s office was unable to obtain the documents needed to complete a routine financial audit, which include:

The monthly bank to book reconciliation as of June 30, 2010; and

Complete financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2010.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available should officials of the benefit plan need assistance in correcting the outlined record keeping deficiencies.

If Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit, the Auditor of State also reserves the right to pursue legal action.

The Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Mary Amos Augsburger Director of Policy and Public Affairs 614-644-1111