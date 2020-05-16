Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 20
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 20, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Hillsdale Local School District
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District
|Athens
|Alexander Local School District Ohio University Foundation
|Clermont
|Felicity Franklin Local School District
|Franklin
|Treasurer of State of Ohio Whitehall City School District
|Hardin
|Hardin Northern Local School District
|Jefferson
|Eastern Gateway Community College
|Logan
|Logan County Family and Children First Council
|Lucas
|Northpointe Academy Wildwood Environmental Academy
|Mahoning
|University Housing Corporation
|Marion
|Pleasant Community Academy Pleasant Local School District
|Montgomery
|Pace Career Central Community School *
|Portage
|Windham Exempted Village School District
|Tuscarawas
|Quaker Digital Academy
|Wayne
|Village of West Salem
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111