Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 20

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 20, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Hillsdale Local School District Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District Athens Alexander Local School District Ohio University Foundation Clermont Felicity Franklin Local School District Franklin Treasurer of State of Ohio Whitehall City School District Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College Logan Logan County Family and Children First Council Lucas Northpointe Academy Wildwood Environmental Academy Mahoning University Housing Corporation Marion Pleasant Community Academy Pleasant Local School District Montgomery Pace Career Central Community School * Portage Windham Exempted Village School District Tuscarawas Quaker Digital Academy Wayne Village of West Salem

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111