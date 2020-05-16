Auditor Yost Announces Christa Criddle as Cincinnati Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Christa Criddle as Cincinnati Regional Liaison.

Christa Criddle is a lifelong resident of Hamilton County. She has a BA in History from the University of Cincinnati and an MA in Education from the College of Mt. St. Joseph. She has worked as Community Liaison for Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Monzel and taught at Wyoming City Schools, Cincinnati Hebrew Day School and a substitute teacher at several local school districts.

Criddle served as campaign manager for Chris Monzel’s successful County Commission race. Christa is also acting President of the Springfield Township Republican Club, a Precinct Executive and Ward Chair in Springfield Township. She is also the State Central Committeewoman for the 8th Senate District. She and her husband Brandon live in Springfield Township with their three children.

Regional Liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents.

“With these leadership appointments, I have in place a strong, experienced team in the Auditor of State’s office. We have an aggressive agenda and I know this team can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio as we work to root out fraud and misuse whenever these dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111