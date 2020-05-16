Auditor Yost Announces Kevin Servick as Central Ohio Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Kevin Servick as Central Ohio Regional Liaison. Kevin Servick, a Gahanna native, serves as a Central Ohio Field Liaison.

Kevin became interested in public service while attending Bishop Hartley High School on Columbus’ east side. Upon graduation from Bishop Hartley, Kevin attended The Ohio State University where he majored in Political Science and earned his Bachelor of Arts in 2004. Most recently Kevin served as Political Director for Congressman Pat Tiberi’s re-election campaign where he focused on community outreach.

Regional liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents.

“We have an aggressive agenda in the Auditor of State’s Office. I know Kevin’s leadership skills and knowledge of the Central Ohio area can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars.” Yost said.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111