Dayton Community School Failed To Document Spending

Columbus - Audits for Pace Career Central Community School covering fiscal years 2008 and 2009 have been released by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The audits include $41,400 in findings for recovery.

“The mismanagement of public funds is an issue my office takes very seriously,” Yost said. “Complete and accurate accounting is a necessary part of keeping the public trust.”

Findings for recovery are issued when expenditures are not allowed under state law. These findings include $8,230 in student transportation costs and purchases totaling $33,170 that were not properly documented.

Pace Career Central Community School was placed under suspension by its sponsor, Lucas County Education Service Center on August 7, 2008. The school has served students since June 30, 2008 and, on October 13, 2009, the sponsor closed the school.

A copy of the audit is available online.

