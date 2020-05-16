Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 25

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 25, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Educational Service Center Butler Butler County Educational Service Center Clark Southeastern Local School District Clermont City of Milford Cuyahoga Village of Highland Hills * Fairfield Bloom Carroll Local School District Franklin Columbus State Community College Columbus State Community College Development Foundation OSU Physicians Inc. and Subsidiaries Hamilton City of Loveland Sycamore Community School District Huron Bellevue City School District Licking Licking Valley Local School District Mahoning Beaver Township Youngstown State University Miami Milton Union Exempted Village School District Troy City School District Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District Muskingum Zane State College Scioto Star Community Justice Center Shelby Fairlawn Local School District Summit The University of Akron Foundation The University of Akron Research Foundation Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery District Van Wert Vantage Career Center

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost's office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies.

