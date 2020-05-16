Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 25

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 25, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown County Educational Service Center
Butler Butler County Educational Service Center
Clark Southeastern Local School District
Clermont City of Milford
Cuyahoga Village of Highland Hills *
Fairfield Bloom Carroll Local School District
Franklin Columbus State Community College Columbus State Community College Development Foundation OSU Physicians Inc. and Subsidiaries
Hamilton City of Loveland Sycamore Community School District
Huron Bellevue City School District
Licking Licking Valley Local School District
Mahoning Beaver Township Youngstown State University
Miami Milton Union Exempted Village School District Troy City School District
Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District
Muskingum Zane State College
Scioto Star Community Justice Center
Shelby Fairlawn Local School District
Summit The University of Akron Foundation The University of Akron Research Foundation
Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District
Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery District
Van Wert Vantage Career Center

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

