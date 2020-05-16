Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 25
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 25, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Brown County Educational Service Center
|Butler
|Butler County Educational Service Center
|Clark
|Southeastern Local School District
|Clermont
|City of Milford
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Highland Hills *
|Fairfield
|Bloom Carroll Local School District
|Franklin
|Columbus State Community College Columbus State Community College Development Foundation OSU Physicians Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Hamilton
|City of Loveland Sycamore Community School District
|Huron
|Bellevue City School District
|Licking
|Licking Valley Local School District
|Mahoning
|Beaver Township Youngstown State University
|Miami
|Milton Union Exempted Village School District Troy City School District
|Montgomery
|Vandalia-Butler City School District
|Muskingum
|Zane State College
|Scioto
|Star Community Justice Center
|Shelby
|Fairlawn Local School District
|Summit
|The University of Akron Foundation The University of Akron Research Foundation
|Trumbull
|Weathersfield Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery District
|Van Wert
|Vantage Career Center
