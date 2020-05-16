Auditor Yost Announces Brian Mead as Greater Columbus Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Brian Mead as Greater Columbus Regional Liaison.

Mead most recently served at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. He has served as Regional Public Affairs Director for former Attorney General Jim Petro. He also previously worked as a Constituent Aide in the Ohio Senate.

Mead grew up in Kenton, Ohio and graduated from Kenton Senior High School. He went on to attended Ohio State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. He and his wife Jessica have two children, Even and Addison.

Regional liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents. “Brian’s previous experience with the Auditor’s office and strong leadership skills will help me root out fraud and misuse whenever taxpayer dollars are at risk.” Yost said.

