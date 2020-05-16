Auditor Yost Announces Tim Kraft as Athens Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Tim Kraft as the Athens Regional Liaison.

Prior to working for Auditor Yost, Kraft worked for Strategic Public Partnership Group (SPPG) for four years. During his tenure at SPPG he was a Senior Project Manager, managing statewide ballot issues and implementing effective grassroots lobby efforts throughout the United States. Before joining SPPG, Kraft worked at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce overseeing political and grassroots activities for the entire state of Ohio.

Kraft graduated from Hamilton Township in 1999, where he was named first team all state. Kraft attended Ohio University on a football scholarship, earning his bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 2003 and a Master’s degree in American Politics in 2004.

Regional Liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents.

“With these leadership appointments, I have in place a strong, experienced team in the Auditor of State’s office. We have an aggressive agenda and I know this team can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio as we work to root out fraud and misuse whenever these dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

