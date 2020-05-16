Auditor Yost Names Carrie Bartunek as Assistant Public Affairs Director & Press Secretary

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Carrie Bartunek as Assistant Public Affairs Director and Press Secretary.

“Carrie is not only a highly skilled communicator, but a great person,” said Yost “I know she will do a great job serving the people of Ohio and helping me with our mission to protect taxpayer dollars and make Ohio government more efficient, effective and accountable.” Bartunek most recently served as communications director for the Hilliard City School District and has extensive experience working with the media. She previously worked with Auditor Yost in the administration of former Columbus Mayor Dana G. Rinehart and also served as spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police.

Bartunek earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University. Originally from East Liverpool, Ohio, she currently resides in Powell, Ohio.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

