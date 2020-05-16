Auditor Yost Announces Michelle Stys as Cleveland Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Michelle Stys as Cleveland Regional Liaison.

Michelle Stys has been an enthusiastic member of Auditor of State (AOS) staff since 2007. She started as the Cleveland regional office manager and was then named to her current position of Cleveland Regional Liaison.

Prior to her work at the AOS, Stys was a member of Parma City Council, where she was elected to three consecutive terms and served her constituents as an advocate for open government and accountability of public funds.

Stys began her career as an auditor at the firm of KPMG. Stys is a graduate of Cleveland State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting. She is a lifelong resident of Parma, Ohio.

Regional Liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents.

“With these leadership appointments, I have in place a strong, experienced team in the Auditor of State’s office. We have an aggressive agenda and I know this team can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio as we work to root out fraud and misuse whenever these dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

