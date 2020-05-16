Auditor Yost Announces John Coorey as Akron Regional Liaison

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing John Coorey as Akron Regional Liaison.

John Coorey most recently successfully managed State Senator Frank LaRose’s campaign in Summit County. Previously, Coorey worked in the public relations field in Chicago and has also served under former State Treasurer and current Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

Coorey was born and raised in a suburb of Cincinnati where he graduated from Anderson High School. Coorey, a Chick Evans Memorial Scholarship recipient, earned double Bachelor’s degrees from The Ohio State University in Marketing and Transportation & Logistics. Coorey and his fiancée Jillian Lindner currently live in the Stow area.

Regional Liaisons are responsible for outreach in each of the Auditor of State’s eight local offices, serving as the Auditor’s liaison with the general public, local officials and constituents.

“John’s work experience spans the state, making him a great team member to help me in the fight to protect taxpayers’ dollars.” Yost said.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111