Auditor Yost Announces Tony Tanner as Director of State Liaisons

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Tony Tanner as Director of State Liaisons. Tanner began his career on the gubernatorial campaign of former Governor and US Senator George V. Voinovich in 1993. After a short stint in the Auditor of State’s office under Jim Petro, he joined the Longaberger Company as Manager of Corporate Affairs. In 1995, Tony was appointed and then elected to Pataskala City Council becoming the youngest person in the town’s history to serve on council. From 2001-2003, he was the Executive Director of Ohio Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, where he led a grassroots campaign working to support tort reform efforts in Ohio. After a successful career in sales from 2003 – 2010, Tony joined Auditor-Elect Dave Yost’s transition team as Transition Director. Currently Tony serves as Director of Regional Liaisons, managing the nine Regional Liaisons around the state. His background working with the local governments and his career in sales will be put to work with the effort of selling the services of the Auditor of State’s office. Originally from Pataskala, Ohio, Tony, his wife Kristi and their two daughters, Ellie and Cecelia, live in the Eastmoor community of Columbus. He graduated with a BA in Sociology/Criminology from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

“With these leadership Regional Liaison appointments, including Tony at the helm of the regional offices, I have in place a strong, experienced team in the Auditor of State’s office. We have an aggressive agenda and I know this team can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio.” Yost said.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

