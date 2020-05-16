Auditor Yost Announces Mary Amos Augsburger as Director of Policy and Public Affairs

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has appointed Mary Amos Augsburger as Director of Policy and Public Affairs.

Augsburger most recently served as chief counsel for the Division of Financial Institutions at the Ohio Department of Commerce. A graduate of The Ohio State University and Capital University School of Law, she has served as an associate with the firm of Squires, Sanders & Dempsey, LLP, and was chief legal counsel to the Ohio Senate.

Originally from Mansfield, Augsburger graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in 1991.

“Mary is smart, tough and experienced. She will serve the people of this state well. We have an aggressive agenda for the Auditor’s office. I know her experience can help me root out fraud and misuse whenever taxpayer dollars are at risk.” Yost said.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111