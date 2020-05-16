Auditor Yost Renames Robert R. Hinkle as Chief Deputy Auditor

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including the continuation of Robert R. Hinkle as Chief Deputy Auditor.

Hinkle, certified public accountant and certified government financial manager, is in his 27th year with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and has held the position of Chief Deputy Auditor, the office’s top financial auditing position, since March 2006.

Hinkle is originally from Mt. Gilead, Ohio. He graduated from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University.

“We have an aggressive agenda for the Auditor’s office. I know Bob’s management style based on transparency and accuracy will help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio. We work to root out fraud and misuse whenever these dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

