Auditor Yost Announces Shawn Nelson as Director of Legislative Affairs

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including announcing Shawn Nelson as Director of Legislative Affairs. An Ohio House of Representatives staff member since 2007, Nelson most recently served as Legislative Aide for State Representative Todd Snitchler during the 128th General Assembly. He previously served as a Legislative Service Commission (LSC) Fellow in the House Republican Caucus for Majority Whip Michelle Schneider. “With his experience working the Ohio General Assembly and his knowledge of state legislative issues, Shawn brings the tools needed to ensure a constructive partnership with all members of the House and Senate,” Yost said. “This is going to be an especially difficult budget planning year, but I know the team I have in place can help me protect taxpayers’ dollars at every level of government in Ohio.” Nelson graduated in 2007 from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s degree in history. A native of Newark, Ohio, he now resides in Columbus.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111