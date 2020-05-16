Auditor Yost Names Christine L. Hansen as Director of Performance Audits and Local Government Services

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including Christine L. Hansen as Director of Performance Audits and Local Government Services.

Hansen, a certified public accountant, served as Chief Financial Officer for the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. She also served previously as Chief of the Local Government Services Division in the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

Hansen is a summa cum laude graduate of Franklin University with degrees in Accounting and Business Administration. She now resides in Upper Arlington.

“We have an aggressive agenda for the Auditor’s office. I know Chris’ experience can help me put state and local governments on a diet. We will work together to root out fraud and misuse whenever taxpayer dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111