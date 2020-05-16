Auditor Yost Names Brenda L. Rinehart as Chief of Staff

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including Brenda L. Rinehart as Chief of Staff.

Rinehart, a graduate of Ohio University and Capital University School of Law, has had an extensive administrative and legal career in local, state and federal government, including service as an assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“We have an aggressive agenda for the Auditor’s office. I know Brenda’s vast experience at every level of government will ensure a tight and efficient operation. Brenda will help me every step of the way as we work to root out fraud and misuse whenever taxpayer dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

