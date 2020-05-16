Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Yost Names Brenda L. Rinehart as Chief of Staff

Columbus - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost has made several key leadership appointments, including Brenda L. Rinehart as Chief of Staff.

Rinehart, a graduate of Ohio University and Capital University School of Law, has had an extensive administrative and legal career in local, state and federal government, including service as an assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“We have an aggressive agenda for the Auditor’s office. I know Brenda’s vast experience at every level of government will ensure a tight and efficient operation. Brenda will help me every step of the way as we work to root out fraud and misuse whenever taxpayer dollars are at risk,” Yost said.

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs 614-644-1111

You just read:

Auditor Yost Names Brenda L. Rinehart as Chief of Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.