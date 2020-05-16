Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 27
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 27, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Village of Cherry Fork Winchester Union Cemetery District *
|Athens
|Ohio University
|Belmont
|Bellaire Local School District
|Butler
|Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Butler Technology and Career Development Schools Fairfield City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga Community College
|Darke
|Darke County Educational Service Center
|Delaware
|Olentangy Local School District
|Fairfield
|Walnut Township Local School District
|Franklin
|The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
|Greene
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwest Local School District
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
|Jefferson
|Steubenville Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Knox
|Mount Vernon City School District
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
|Miami
|Miami East Local School District
|Montgomery
|Centerville City School District
|Pickaway
|Teays Valley Local School District
|Pike
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District Waverly City School District
|Portage
|Southeast Local School District
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City School District
|Shelby
|Western Ohio Computer Organization
|Stark
|Alliance City School District
|Summit
|Tallmadge City School District
|Wayne
|Dalton Local School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111