Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 27

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 27, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Adams Village of Cherry Fork Winchester Union Cemetery District * Athens Ohio University Belmont Bellaire Local School District Butler Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Butler Technology and Career Development Schools Fairfield City School District Cuyahoga Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga Community College Darke Darke County Educational Service Center Delaware Olentangy Local School District Fairfield Walnut Township Local School District Franklin The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Hamilton Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwest Local School District Holmes East Holmes Local School District Jefferson Steubenville Convention and Visitors Bureau Knox Mount Vernon City School District Licking Central Ohio Technical College Miami Miami East Local School District Montgomery Centerville City School District Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District Waverly City School District Portage Southeast Local School District Scioto Portsmouth City School District Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization Stark Alliance City School District Summit Tallmadge City School District Wayne Dalton Local School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

