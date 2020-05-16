Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 27

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 27, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Village of Cherry Fork Winchester Union Cemetery District *
Athens Ohio University
Belmont Bellaire Local School District
Butler Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Butler Technology and Career Development Schools Fairfield City School District
Cuyahoga Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga Community College
Darke Darke County Educational Service Center
Delaware Olentangy Local School District
Fairfield Walnut Township Local School District
Franklin The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Hamilton Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwest Local School District
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
Jefferson Steubenville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Knox Mount Vernon City School District
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
Miami Miami East Local School District
Montgomery Centerville City School District
Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District
Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District Waverly City School District
Portage Southeast Local School District
Scioto Portsmouth City School District
Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization
Stark Alliance City School District
Summit Tallmadge City School District
Wayne Dalton Local School District
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

