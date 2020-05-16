Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District
Carroll Brown Local School District
Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield and Clark County
Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District Bucyrus City School District
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency Olmstead Falls City School District
Darke Greenville City School District*
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus South-Western City School District State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio The Graham School
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
Hamilton City of Deer Park Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
Licking Licking Heights Local School District
Lorain Huntington Township
Marion Green Camp Township Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Marion Technical College
Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
Miami Bethel Local School District
Montgomery Sinclair Community College
Muskingum Franklin Local School District
Ottawa Danbury Local School District
Richland Lexington Local School District Madison Local School District Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District
Ross Huntington Local School District Zane Trace Local School District
Scioto Rarden Township
Stark Louisville City School District Plain Local School District
Union Fairbanks Local School District
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

