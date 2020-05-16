Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 1
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta City School District
|Carroll
|Brown Local School District
|Clark
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield and Clark County
|Crawford
|Buckeye Central Local School District Bucyrus City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency Olmstead Falls City School District
|Darke
|Greenville City School District*
|Franklin
|Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus South-Western City School District State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio The Graham School
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
|Hamilton
|City of Deer Park Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
|Licking
|Licking Heights Local School District
|Lorain
|Huntington Township
|Marion
|Green Camp Township Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Marion Technical College
|Medina
|Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Miami
|Bethel Local School District
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College
|Muskingum
|Franklin Local School District
|Ottawa
|Danbury Local School District
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District Madison Local School District Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District
|Ross
|Huntington Local School District Zane Trace Local School District
|Scioto
|Rarden Township
|Stark
|Louisville City School District Plain Local School District
|Union
|Fairbanks Local School District
