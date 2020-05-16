Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District Carroll Brown Local School District Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield and Clark County Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District Bucyrus City School District Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency Olmstead Falls City School District Darke Greenville City School District* Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus South-Western City School District State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio The Graham School Gallia Rio Grande Community College Hamilton City of Deer Park Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Licking Licking Heights Local School District Lorain Huntington Township Marion Green Camp Township Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Marion Technical College Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority Miami Bethel Local School District Montgomery Sinclair Community College Muskingum Franklin Local School District Ottawa Danbury Local School District Richland Lexington Local School District Madison Local School District Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Ross Huntington Local School District Zane Trace Local School District Scioto Rarden Township Stark Louisville City School District Plain Local School District Union Fairbanks Local School District

