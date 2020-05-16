Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

W.E.B. DuBois Academy Violated Lease Agreement; Public Money Illegally Expended

Columbus - A closed charter school received state funding for students no longer in attendance according to an audit released this week by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The audit for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy covering fiscal year 2009 includes $1,188 in findings for recovery, as well as disclosure of a violation of their lease agreement with Knowlton Terminals, Inc.

“Accurate accounting and student record keeping is vital to ensuring financial security for any school,” Yost said. “Taxpayers also expect that our school leaders follow laws and contracts accordingly.”

The audit revealed that the school received funding for students who should have been withdrawn from school due to absences that exceed 105 consecutive hours. The $1,188 in findings for recovery are payable to the Ohio Department of Education and are issued when expenditures are not allowed under state law.

Findings also showed a violation of a lease agreement with Knowlton Terminals, Inc. W.E.B. DuBois Academy violated their agreement by subletting the facility without obtaining written consent.

The W.E.B. DuBois Academy was closed as of June 30, 2010.

A copy of this audit and previous audits of the W.E.B DuBois Academy are available online.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary Auditor of State (614) 728-7198

You just read:

W.E.B. DuBois Academy Violated Lease Agreement; Public Money Illegally Expended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.