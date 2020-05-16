Village of Richwood Issued Findings for Recovery; Referral Made to Ohio Ethics Commission

Columbus -

An employee was overpaid and held two positions at the same time in the village of Richwood according to the results of an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

"The people of Ohio expect accountability and the highest ethical standards from their government," Auditor Yost said. "These errors could have been avoided through accurate accounting procedures and responsible oversight."

Findings for recovery in the amount of $2,710 were issued to the village due to the overpayment of the employee during fiscal years 2008 and 2009. The findings for recovery are being repaid by the employee through salary deductions of $200 per pay until the full amount has been reimbursed.

The audit also found during 2008 the employee held both the positions of Village Administrator and Zoning Inspector. This is a potential violation of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC 2921.42(A)(1)) and was referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further investigation.

A full copy of the audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

