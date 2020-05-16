Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Village of Richwood Issued Findings for Recovery; Referral Made to Ohio Ethics Commission

Columbus -

An employee was overpaid and held two positions at the same time in the village of Richwood according to the results of an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

"The people of Ohio expect accountability and the highest ethical standards from their government," Auditor Yost said. "These errors could have been avoided through accurate accounting procedures and responsible oversight."

Findings for recovery in the amount of $2,710 were issued to the village due to the overpayment of the employee during fiscal years 2008 and 2009. The findings for recovery are being repaid by the employee through salary deductions of $200 per pay until the full amount has been reimbursed.

The audit also found during 2008 the employee held both the positions of Village Administrator and Zoning Inspector. This is a potential violation of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC 2921.42(A)(1)) and was referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further investigation.

A full copy of the audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary Auditor of State (614) 728-7198

You just read:

Village of Richwood Issued Findings for Recovery; Referral Made to Ohio Ethics Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.