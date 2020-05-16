Village of Highland Hills Failed to Follow Village Ordinance; Remitted Double Payments

Columbus - The audit for the Village of Highland Hills covering fiscal years 2006 and 2007 has been released by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The audit includes $8,837 in findings for recovery primarily due to double payments on invoices.

“Government is expensive enough without having to pay twice,” Yost said. “We are encouraged that local officials have responded to the findings and repaid the debt.”

The audit revealed numerous failures to follow proper accounting procedures and Village Ordinances in policies ranging from hiring and contracts to procurement and deposits. Additionally, it noted public records that could not be located.

“The public expects accountability and transparency at every level of government,” Yost said. “Proper record keeping and accounting procedures are critical to this effort.”

Findings for recovery are issued when expenditures are not allowed under state law. These findings include $7,050 related to duplicate invoice payments and $1,750 for a payroll advance that was not repaid.

A copy of the audit is available online.

