Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 3

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 3, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Carroll Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste District Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center Clinton Clinton-Massie Local School District Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technical Center Columbiana County Educational Service Center Cuyahoga Bedford City School District Cleveland Municipal School District Hope Academy Cuyahoga County Campus Hope Academy Lincoln Park Campus Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District Erie Berlin-Milan Local School District Perkins Local School District Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus Hamilton Web Dubois Academy * Winton Woods City School District Huron Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority Licking Village of Johnstown * Montgomery New Lebanon Local School District Oakwood City School District Pickaway Circleville City School District Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Shelby Anna Local School District Stark Stark Regional Community Correction Center Stark State College of Technology Summit Hope Academy Brown Street Campus Hope Academy University Campus Woodridge Local School District Tuscarawas Dover City School District Wood North Baltimore Local School District

