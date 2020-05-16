Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 3

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 3, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Carroll Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste District
Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center
Clinton Clinton-Massie Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technical Center Columbiana County Educational Service Center
Cuyahoga Bedford City School District Cleveland Municipal School District Hope Academy Cuyahoga County Campus Hope Academy Lincoln Park Campus
Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District
Erie Berlin-Milan Local School District Perkins Local School District
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
Hamilton Web Dubois Academy * Winton Woods City School District
Huron Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Licking Village of Johnstown *
Montgomery New Lebanon Local School District Oakwood City School District
Pickaway Circleville City School District
Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
Shelby Anna Local School District
Stark Stark Regional Community Correction Center Stark State College of Technology
Summit Hope Academy Brown Street Campus Hope Academy University Campus Woodridge Local School District
Tuscarawas Dover City School District
Wood North Baltimore Local School District
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

