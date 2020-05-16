Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost demanded a total of $9,876 be repaid in a special audit of the Village of Germantown released today. The findings for recovery to be repaid involve misspent public money and public dollars collected but not deposited over the course of a 30-month time period.

“This special audit revealed numerous findings and citations that are a direct result of lousy record keeping and mismanagement,” Auditor Yost said. “We issued Germantown a lengthy list of recommendations to clean up their procedures and provide better controls that could provide the people of this village a more responsible and accountable government.”

The special audit found that the former village utility clerk collected public money for unauthorized account adjustments and miscellaneous invoice credits totaling $7,264 and issued findings for recovery. The same employee, then as deputy finance director, also was issued findings for recovery totaling $1,142 for income tax payments collected and not deposited.

Findings for recovery also were issued against the former finance director totaling $1,470 for three separate violations. A total of $132 of public money was expended for the purchase of alcohol, $290 was expended for unauthorized personal leave, and $1,138 was collected but never deposited. The former employee repaid the village for the total amount.

A full copy of this Special Audit is available online.

