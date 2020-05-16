Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 10
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 10, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Area City School District Trumbull Township
|Athens
|Septa Correctional Facility
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
|Clark
|Springfield City School District
|Clinton
|Blanchester Local School District
|Coshocton
|Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Township *
|Darke
|Village of Hollansburg
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Franklin
|Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Republican Party Upper Arlington Community High School Upper Arlington International Baccalaureate High School Youthbuild Columbus Community School
|Greene
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Xenia Community School District
|Hamilton
|Harrison Township Northern Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Henry
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio
|Highland
|Highland County Agricultural Society Lynchburg Clay Local School District
|Lorain
|City of Avon Lake Columbia Local School District Pittsfield Township
|Mahoning
|City of Youngstown Eagle Heights Academy Youngstown Community School
|Medina
|Medina County Joint Vocational School District
|Miami
|Covington Exempted Village School District
|Monroe
|Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
|Montgomery
|Mad River Local School District Northmont City School District
|Perry
|Village of Crooksville
|Portage
|Kent Digital Academy
|Ross
|Adena Local School District
|Sandusky
|Vanguard Sentinel Career Center
|Seneca
|New Riegel Local School District
|Summit
|Barberton City School District Stow Munroe Falls City School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
|Union
|West Central Community Correctional Facility
|Washington
|Marietta City School District
