Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 10

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 10, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District
Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District Trumbull Township
Athens Septa Correctional Facility
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
Clark Springfield City School District
Clinton Blanchester Local School District
Coshocton Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga Olmsted Township *
Darke Village of Hollansburg
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
Franklin Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Republican Party Upper Arlington Community High School Upper Arlington International Baccalaureate High School Youthbuild Columbus Community School
Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Xenia Community School District
Hamilton Harrison Township Northern Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio
Highland Highland County Agricultural Society Lynchburg Clay Local School District
Lorain City of Avon Lake Columbia Local School District Pittsfield Township
Mahoning City of Youngstown Eagle Heights Academy Youngstown Community School
Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District
Miami Covington Exempted Village School District
Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
Montgomery Mad River Local School District Northmont City School District
Perry Village of Crooksville
Portage Kent Digital Academy
Ross Adena Local School District
Sandusky Vanguard Sentinel Career Center
Seneca New Riegel Local School District
Summit Barberton City School District Stow Munroe Falls City School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
Union West Central Community Correctional Facility
Washington Marietta City School District
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

