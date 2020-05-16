Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 10

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 10, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District Trumbull Township Athens Septa Correctional Facility Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District Clark Springfield City School District Clinton Blanchester Local School District Coshocton Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga Olmsted Township * Darke Village of Hollansburg Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority Franklin Ohio Board of Nursing Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Republican Party Upper Arlington Community High School Upper Arlington International Baccalaureate High School Youthbuild Columbus Community School Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Xenia Community School District Hamilton Harrison Township Northern Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio Highland Highland County Agricultural Society Lynchburg Clay Local School District Lorain City of Avon Lake Columbia Local School District Pittsfield Township Mahoning City of Youngstown Eagle Heights Academy Youngstown Community School Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District Miami Covington Exempted Village School District Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Montgomery Mad River Local School District Northmont City School District Perry Village of Crooksville Portage Kent Digital Academy Ross Adena Local School District Sandusky Vanguard Sentinel Career Center Seneca New Riegel Local School District Summit Barberton City School District Stow Munroe Falls City School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Union West Central Community Correctional Facility Washington Marietta City School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

