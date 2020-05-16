Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 24
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 24, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
|Allen
|Elida Local School District
|Ashland
|Ashland City School District
|Brown
|Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
|Clark
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District
|Clermont
|Jackson Township New Richmond Exempted Village School District
|Erie
|Vermillion Local School District
|Fairfield
|Liberty Union Thurston Local School District
|Gallia
|Gallia Democratic Party
|Hamilton
|St. Bernard Elmwood Place City School District
|Hardin
|Village Of Alger *
|Highland
|Salem Township
|Licking
|Newark City School District
|Lorain
|Lorain City School District
|Lucas
|Maritime Academy of Toledo
|Mahoning
|Mahoning Law Library Association
|Marion
|Ridgedale Local School District
|Muskingum
|Tri-Valley Local School District
|Ottawa
|Genoa Area Local School District
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Law Library Association
|Preble
|Preble County School Regional Council of Governments
|Richland
|Mansfield City School District * Mansfield Enhancement Academy Mansfield Elective Academy
|Scioto
|Northwest Local School District
|Stark
|Marlington Local School District
|Summit
|Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit County Educational Service Center
|Trumbull
|Southington Local School District
|Union
|Marysville Exempted Village School District
|Washington
|Fort Frye Local School District
|Wood
|Bowling Green City School District Eastwood Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
