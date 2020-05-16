Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 24

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 24, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau Allen Elida Local School District Ashland Ashland City School District Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District Clermont Jackson Township New Richmond Exempted Village School District Erie Vermillion Local School District Fairfield Liberty Union Thurston Local School District Gallia Gallia Democratic Party Hamilton St. Bernard Elmwood Place City School District Hardin Village Of Alger * Highland Salem Township Licking Newark City School District Lorain Lorain City School District Lucas Maritime Academy of Toledo Mahoning Mahoning Law Library Association Marion Ridgedale Local School District Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District Pickaway Pickaway County Law Library Association Preble Preble County School Regional Council of Governments Richland Mansfield City School District * Mansfield Enhancement Academy Mansfield Elective Academy Scioto Northwest Local School District Stark Marlington Local School District Summit Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit County Educational Service Center Trumbull Southington Local School District Union Marysville Exempted Village School District Washington Fort Frye Local School District Wood Bowling Green City School District Eastwood Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111