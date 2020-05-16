Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 24

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 24, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
Allen Elida Local School District
Ashland Ashland City School District
Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District
Clermont Jackson Township New Richmond Exempted Village School District
Erie Vermillion Local School District
Fairfield Liberty Union Thurston Local School District
Gallia Gallia Democratic Party
Hamilton St. Bernard Elmwood Place City School District
Hardin Village Of Alger *
Highland Salem Township
Licking Newark City School District
Lorain Lorain City School District
Lucas Maritime Academy of Toledo
Mahoning Mahoning Law Library Association
Marion Ridgedale Local School District
Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District
Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District
Pickaway Pickaway County Law Library Association
Preble Preble County School Regional Council of Governments
Richland Mansfield City School District * Mansfield Enhancement Academy Mansfield Elective Academy
Scioto Northwest Local School District
Stark Marlington Local School District
Summit Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit County Educational Service Center
Trumbull Southington Local School District
Union Marysville Exempted Village School District
Washington Fort Frye Local School District
Wood Bowling Green City School District Eastwood Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 24

