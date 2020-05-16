Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 15
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Loudonville Perrysville Exempted Village School District
|Belmont
|Shadyside Local School District
|Butler
|Monroe Local School District
|Carroll
|Carroll County Family and Children First Council
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation Hope Academy Cathedral Campus Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Strongsville City School District
|Fayette
|Miami Trace Local School District
|Franklin
|Bexley City School District Cesar Chavez College Preparatory Academy Gahanna Jefferson City School District Groveport Madison Local School District Performance Academy of Eastland
|Fulton
|Wauseon Exempted Village School District
|Greene
|Greeneview Local School District Wright State University
|Hamilton
|P.A.C.E. High School *
|Highland
|Fairfield Local School District *
|Jefferson
|Edison Local School District * Jefferson County Educational Service Center
|Lake
|Painesville City Local District
|Licking
|Northridge Local School District
|Lucas
|Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
|Mahoning
|Austintown Local School District Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Marion
|Rushmore Academy
|Medina
|Cloverleaf Local School District
|Montgomery
|Dayton Early College Academy ISUS Institute of Construction Technology ISUS Institute of Health Care ISUS Institute of Manufacturing
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Ross
|Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center
|Scioto
|Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Stark
|Perry Local School District
|Warren
|Kings Local School District Little Miami Local School District Mary L Cook Public Library
|Williams
|Edon Northwest Local School District
