Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 15

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Loudonville Perrysville Exempted Village School District
Belmont Shadyside Local School District
Butler Monroe Local School District
Carroll Carroll County Family and Children First Council
Columbiana Columbiana Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation Hope Academy Cathedral Campus Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Strongsville City School District
Fayette Miami Trace Local School District
Franklin Bexley City School District Cesar Chavez College Preparatory Academy Gahanna Jefferson City School District Groveport Madison Local School District Performance Academy of Eastland
Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District
Greene Greeneview Local School District Wright State University
Hamilton P.A.C.E. High School *
Highland Fairfield Local School District *
Jefferson Edison Local School District * Jefferson County Educational Service Center
Lake Painesville City Local District
Licking Northridge Local School District
Lucas Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
Mahoning Austintown Local School District Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Marion Rushmore Academy
Medina Cloverleaf Local School District
Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy ISUS Institute of Construction Technology ISUS Institute of Health Care ISUS Institute of Manufacturing
Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ross Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center
Scioto Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
Stark Perry Local School District
Warren Kings Local School District Little Miami Local School District Mary L Cook Public Library
Williams Edon Northwest Local School District
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

