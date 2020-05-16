Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 15

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Loudonville Perrysville Exempted Village School District Belmont Shadyside Local School District Butler Monroe Local School District Carroll Carroll County Family and Children First Council Columbiana Columbiana Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation Hope Academy Cathedral Campus Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Strongsville City School District Fayette Miami Trace Local School District Franklin Bexley City School District Cesar Chavez College Preparatory Academy Gahanna Jefferson City School District Groveport Madison Local School District Performance Academy of Eastland Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District Greene Greeneview Local School District Wright State University Hamilton P.A.C.E. High School * Highland Fairfield Local School District * Jefferson Edison Local School District * Jefferson County Educational Service Center Lake Painesville City Local District Licking Northridge Local School District Lucas Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Mahoning Austintown Local School District Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Marion Rushmore Academy Medina Cloverleaf Local School District Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy ISUS Institute of Construction Technology ISUS Institute of Health Care ISUS Institute of Manufacturing Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Ross Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center Scioto Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority Stark Perry Local School District Warren Kings Local School District Little Miami Local School District Mary L Cook Public Library Williams Edon Northwest Local School District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111