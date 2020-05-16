Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Hocking Technical College Coshocton Coshocton City School District Cuyahoga Citizens’ Academy Lakewood City School District Defiance Ayersville Local School District Franklin Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding Fulton Archbold Area Local School District Geauga Chardon Local School District Hamilton Mt. Healthy City School District Hancock McComb Local School District Licking Johnston-Monroe Local School District Licking County Educational Service Center Logan Bellefontaine City School District Lucas Lucas County Educational Service Center Washington Local School District, Ipa Mahoning Poland Local School District Marion Marion City Digital Academy Ridgedale Community School Montgomery Miami Valley Academies Portage Maplewood Career Center Ravenna City School District Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District Trumbull Labrae Local School District Niles City School District Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District Williams Edgerton Local School District Wood Bowling Green State University Penta Career Center

