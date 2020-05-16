Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 1
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
|Coshocton
|Coshocton City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Citizens’ Academy Lakewood City School District
|Defiance
|Ayersville Local School District
|Franklin
|Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
|Fulton
|Archbold Area Local School District
|Geauga
|Chardon Local School District
|Hamilton
|Mt. Healthy City School District
|Hancock
|McComb Local School District
|Licking
|Johnston-Monroe Local School District Licking County Educational Service Center
|Logan
|Bellefontaine City School District
|Lucas
|Lucas County Educational Service Center Washington Local School District, Ipa
|Mahoning
|Poland Local School District
|Marion
|Marion City Digital Academy Ridgedale Community School
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Academies
|Portage
|Maplewood Career Center Ravenna City School District
|Stark
|Stark County Area Vocational School District
|Trumbull
|Labrae Local School District Niles City School District
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia City School District
|Williams
|Edgerton Local School District
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University Penta Career Center
