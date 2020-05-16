Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 1, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Hocking Technical College
Coshocton Coshocton City School District
Cuyahoga Citizens’ Academy Lakewood City School District
Defiance Ayersville Local School District
Franklin Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
Fulton Archbold Area Local School District
Geauga Chardon Local School District
Hamilton Mt. Healthy City School District
Hancock McComb Local School District
Licking Johnston-Monroe Local School District Licking County Educational Service Center
Logan Bellefontaine City School District
Lucas Lucas County Educational Service Center Washington Local School District, Ipa
Mahoning Poland Local School District
Marion Marion City Digital Academy Ridgedale Community School
Montgomery Miami Valley Academies
Portage Maplewood Career Center Ravenna City School District
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District
Trumbull Labrae Local School District Niles City School District
Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District
Williams Edgerton Local School District
Wood Bowling Green State University Penta Career Center
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

