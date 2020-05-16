Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 17

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Democratic Party
Athens WOUB Center for Public Media
Butler Lakota Local School District Life Skills Center of Middletown
Clark Life Skills Center of Springfield
Cuyahoga Hope Academy Broadway Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland, Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio
Erie Ehove Career Center
Geauga Kenston Local School District
Hamilton Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development, Southwest Local School District
Hancock Arlington Local School District *
Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation
Lake Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
Lorain Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Union Cemetery
Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District
Mahoning The Mollie Kessler School West Branch Local School District
Marion Tri-Rivers Educational Computer Association
Mercer St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
Miami: Piqua City School District
Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council –Medical
Muskingum Blue Rock Township
Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District
Putnam Putnam Family and Children First Council
Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District
Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
Union Village of Richwood *
Wayne Wooster City School District
Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

