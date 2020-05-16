Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 17
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Democratic Party
|Athens
|WOUB Center for Public Media
|Butler
|Lakota Local School District Life Skills Center of Middletown
|Clark
|Life Skills Center of Springfield
|Cuyahoga
|Hope Academy Broadway Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland, Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio
|Erie
|Ehove Career Center
|Geauga
|Kenston Local School District
|Hamilton
|Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development, Southwest Local School District
|Hancock
|Arlington Local School District *
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College Foundation
|Lake
|Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
|Lorain
|Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Union Cemetery
|Lucas
|Anthony Wayne Local School District
|Mahoning
|The Mollie Kessler School West Branch Local School District
|Marion
|Tri-Rivers Educational Computer Association
|Mercer
|St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
|Miami:
|Piqua City School District
|Montgomery
|Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council –Medical
|Muskingum
|Blue Rock Township
|Paulding
|Wayne Trace Local School District
|Putnam
|Putnam Family and Children First Council
|Ross
|Ross-Pike Educational Service District
|Sandusky
|Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
|Union
|Village of Richwood *
|Wayne
|Wooster City School District
|Wyandot
|Carey Exempted Village School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111