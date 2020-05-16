Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, February 17

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Democratic Party Athens WOUB Center for Public Media Butler Lakota Local School District Life Skills Center of Middletown Clark Life Skills Center of Springfield Cuyahoga Hope Academy Broadway Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland, Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio Erie Ehove Career Center Geauga Kenston Local School District Hamilton Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development, Southwest Local School District Hancock Arlington Local School District * Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation Lake Willoughby-Eastlake City School District Lorain Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Wellington Union Cemetery Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District Mahoning The Mollie Kessler School West Branch Local School District Marion Tri-Rivers Educational Computer Association Mercer St. Henry Consolidated Local School District Miami: Piqua City School District Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council –Medical Muskingum Blue Rock Township Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District Putnam Putnam Family and Children First Council Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Union Village of Richwood * Wayne Wooster City School District Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District

