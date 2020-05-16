Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 22
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 22, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Delphos City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Village Preparatory School
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Local School District
|Fayette
|Fayette County Republican Party Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau Washington Court House City School District
|Franklin
|Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
|Geauga
|Claridon Township Munson Township
|Greene
|Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Oak Hills Local School District
|Lorain
|Clearview Local School District Lorain County Community College
|Mahoning
|Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Village of Lowellville
|Marion
|Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
|Medina
|Brunswick City School District
|Montgomery
|Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council-Dental and Vision Village of Germantown *
|Noble
|Ohio Valley Employment Resource
|Portage
|Rootstown Local School District
|Putnam
|Columbus Grove Local School District
|Ross
|Village of South Salem
|Scioto
|Wheelersburg Local School District
|Shelby
|Village of Port Jefferson
|Stark
|Five R’s Academy Tri-Division Ambulance District
|Warren
|Springboro Community City School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
