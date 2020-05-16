Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 22

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 22, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Delphos City School District Cuyahoga Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Village Preparatory School Fairfield Pickerington Local School District Fayette Fayette County Republican Party Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau Washington Court House City School District Franklin Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Geauga Claridon Township Munson Township Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission Hamilton Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Oak Hills Local School District Lorain Clearview Local School District Lorain County Community College Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Village of Lowellville Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District Medina Brunswick City School District Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council-Dental and Vision Village of Germantown * Noble Ohio Valley Employment Resource Portage Rootstown Local School District Putnam Columbus Grove Local School District Ross Village of South Salem Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District Shelby Village of Port Jefferson Stark Five R’s Academy Tri-Division Ambulance District Warren Springboro Community City School District

