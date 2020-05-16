Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 22

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 22, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Delphos City School District
Cuyahoga Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Village Preparatory School
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
Fayette Fayette County Republican Party Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau Washington Court House City School District
Franklin Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
Geauga Claridon Township Munson Township
Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission
Hamilton Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Oak Hills Local School District
Lorain Clearview Local School District Lorain County Community College
Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Village of Lowellville
Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
Medina Brunswick City School District
Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council-Dental and Vision Village of Germantown *
Noble Ohio Valley Employment Resource
Portage Rootstown Local School District
Putnam Columbus Grove Local School District
Ross Village of South Salem
Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District
Shelby Village of Port Jefferson
Stark Five R’s Academy Tri-Division Ambulance District
Warren Springboro Community City School District
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, February 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.