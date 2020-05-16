Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 3

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 3, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Public Library Ashland Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Ashtabula Geneva Area City School District Athens Village of Jacksonville* Brown Union Township Public Library Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence Clermont Clermont County Insurance Consortium Clermont County Republican Party Clinton Clinton County Democratic Party Clinton County Republican Party Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success Cuyahoga Promise Academy Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District Fayette Carnegie Public Library Franklin C.M. Grant Leadership Academy Cornerstone Academy Grandview Heights City School District Geauga West Geauga Local School District Hamilton Madeira City School District Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association Logan Village of Russells Point Lorain Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District Lucas Eagle Learning Center Toledo City School District Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District Meigs Eastern Local School District Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center Ross Chillicothe City School District Stark Stark County Educational Service Center Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111