Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 3
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 3, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Public Library
|Ashland
|Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
|Ashtabula
|Geneva Area City School District
|Athens
|Village of Jacksonville*
|Brown
|Union Township Public Library
|Clark
|Springfield Academy of Excellence
|Clermont
|Clermont County Insurance Consortium Clermont County Republican Party
|Clinton
|Clinton County Democratic Party Clinton County Republican Party
|Columbiana
|Buckeye Online School for Success
|Cuyahoga
|Promise Academy
|Delaware
|Buckeye Valley Local School District
|Fayette
|Carnegie Public Library
|Franklin
|C.M. Grant Leadership Academy Cornerstone Academy Grandview Heights City School District
|Geauga
|West Geauga Local School District
|Hamilton
|Madeira City School District
|Lake
|Lake Geauga Computer Association
|Logan
|Village of Russells Point
|Lorain
|Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District
|Lucas
|Eagle Learning Center Toledo City School District
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
|Meigs
|Eastern Local School District
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Educational Service Center
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District
|Stark
|Stark County Educational Service Center Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111