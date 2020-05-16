Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 3

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 3, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Public Library
Ashland Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
Ashtabula Geneva Area City School District
Athens Village of Jacksonville*
Brown Union Township Public Library
Clark Springfield Academy of Excellence
Clermont Clermont County Insurance Consortium Clermont County Republican Party
Clinton Clinton County Democratic Party Clinton County Republican Party
Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success
Cuyahoga Promise Academy
Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District
Fayette Carnegie Public Library
Franklin C.M. Grant Leadership Academy Cornerstone Academy Grandview Heights City School District
Geauga West Geauga Local School District
Hamilton Madeira City School District
Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association
Logan Village of Russells Point
Lorain Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District
Lucas Eagle Learning Center Toledo City School District
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District
Meigs Eastern Local School District
Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center
Ross Chillicothe City School District
Stark Stark County Educational Service Center Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium
 

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

