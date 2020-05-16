Jacksonville Audit Reveals $37,293 in Misspent Public Money

Columbus - Misspent public money and salary overpayments spurred the issuing of $37,293 in findings for recovery against the former fiscal officer of the Village of Jacksonville. Auditor of State Dave Yost released today the audit findings for fiscal years 2008 and 2009.

“This case is not only a misuse of public money, but an abuse of the system,” Auditor Yost said. “Accountability of employees who hold the public trust must be the highest of priorities for any government agency.”

According to the audit, the former fiscal officer wrote 31 checks to himself over and above his regular pay, totaling $33,628. Additionally, the former employee did not withhold the employee share of state income tax, Medicare or OPERS from the checks, and was issued findings for recovery for an additional $510.

The audit also found that the former fiscal officer illegally expended $1,160 and improperly spent another $1,995 of public money. Findings for recovery were issued in each of those amounts.

All findings for recovery have been repaid.

A full copy of this audit is available online.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198