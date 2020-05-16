Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 8

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 8, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont Bellaire Park District
Butler Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Middletown Summit Academy Secondary School-Middletown
Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District Williamsburg Local School District
Clinton Wilmington City School District
Columbiana Wellsville Local School District
Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District
Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Hope Academy Northwest Campus North Olmsted City School District Orange City School District Solon City School District
Darke Arcanum Butler Local School District
Fairfield Amanda Clearcreek Local School District Rushcreek Township
Franklin Academy of Columbus Columbus Bilingual Academy Crittenton Community School Granville T. Woods Community Shule’ Life Skills Center of Columbus North Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Summit Academy Community School-Columbus
Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati Summit Academy Transition High School-Cincinnati Three Rivers Local School District
Hancock Findlay City School District
Jackson Jackson County Financial Condition* Village of Oak Hill
Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District
Licking Southwest Licking Digital Academy
Logan Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
Lorain City of Sheffield Lake Life Skills Center of Elyria Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain
Lucas Meadows Choice Community School
Summit Academy Secondary School-Toledo Sylvania City School District Toledo School for The Arts University of Toledo
Mahoning City of Campbell
Marion Pleasant Township
Medina Medina County Democratic Party
Meigs Southern Local School District
Mercer Fort Recovery Local District
Montgomery Life Skills Center of Dayton Trotwood-Madison City School District
Morgan Morgan Local School District
Morrow Washington Township*
Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District
Portage Field Local School District Waterloo Local School District
Preble Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party
Putnam Putnam County Democratic Party
Richland Shelby City School District
Sandusky Lakota Local School District
Seneca Tiffin City School District
Shelby Fort Loramie Local School District Shelby County Educational Service Center
Stark Lake Local School District Life Skills Center of Canton Northwest Local School District Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton
Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of North Akron Nordonia Hills City School District Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
Trumbull Educational Development Center of Trumbull County, Inc Summit Academy Community School-Warren Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

