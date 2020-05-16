Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 8
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 8, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Belmont
|Bellaire Park District
|Butler
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Middletown Summit Academy Secondary School-Middletown
|Clermont
|Milford Exempted Village School District Williamsburg Local School District
|Clinton
|Wilmington City School District
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Local School District
|Crawford
|Colonel Crawford Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Seven Hills Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Hope Academy Northwest Campus North Olmsted City School District Orange City School District Solon City School District
|Darke
|Arcanum Butler Local School District
|Fairfield
|Amanda Clearcreek Local School District Rushcreek Township
|Franklin
|Academy of Columbus Columbus Bilingual Academy Crittenton Community School Granville T. Woods Community Shule’ Life Skills Center of Columbus North Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Summit Academy Community School-Columbus
|Hamilton
|
Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati Summit Academy Transition High School-Cincinnati Three Rivers Local School District
|Hancock
|Findlay City School District
|Jackson
|Jackson County Financial Condition* Village of Oak Hill
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District
|Licking
|Southwest Licking Digital Academy
|Logan
|Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
|Lorain
|City of Sheffield Lake Life Skills Center of Elyria Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain
|Lucas
|Meadows Choice Community School
|Summit
|Academy Secondary School-Toledo Sylvania City School District Toledo School for The Arts University of Toledo
|Mahoning
|City of Campbell
|Marion
|Pleasant Township
|Medina
|Medina County Democratic Party
|Meigs
|Southern Local School District
|Mercer
|Fort Recovery Local District
|Montgomery
|Life Skills Center of Dayton Trotwood-Madison City School District
|Morgan
|Morgan Local School District
|Morrow
|Washington Township*
|Perry
|Crooksville Exempted Village School District
|Portage
|Field Local School District Waterloo Local School District
|Preble
|Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party
|Putnam
|Putnam County Democratic Party
|Richland
|Shelby City School District
|Sandusky
|Lakota Local School District
|Seneca
|Tiffin City School District
|Shelby
|Fort Loramie Local School District Shelby County Educational Service Center
|Stark
|Lake Local School District Life Skills Center of Canton Northwest Local School District Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton
|Summit
|Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of North Akron Nordonia Hills City School District Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
|Trumbull
|Educational Development Center of Trumbull County, Inc Summit Academy Community School-Warren Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
