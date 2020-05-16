Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 8

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 8, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont Bellaire Park District Butler Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Middletown Summit Academy Secondary School-Middletown Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District Williamsburg Local School District Clinton Wilmington City School District Columbiana Wellsville Local School District Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Hope Academy Northwest Campus North Olmsted City School District Orange City School District Solon City School District Darke Arcanum Butler Local School District Fairfield Amanda Clearcreek Local School District Rushcreek Township Franklin Academy of Columbus Columbus Bilingual Academy Crittenton Community School Granville T. Woods Community Shule’ Life Skills Center of Columbus North Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast School Employees Retirement System of Ohio Summit Academy Community School-Columbus Hamilton Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati Summit Academy Transition High School-Cincinnati Three Rivers Local School District Hancock Findlay City School District Jackson Jackson County Financial Condition* Village of Oak Hill Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Perry Local School District Licking Southwest Licking Digital Academy Logan Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties Lorain City of Sheffield Lake Life Skills Center of Elyria Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain Lucas Meadows Choice Community School Summit Academy Secondary School-Toledo Sylvania City School District Toledo School for The Arts University of Toledo Mahoning City of Campbell Marion Pleasant Township Medina Medina County Democratic Party Meigs Southern Local School District Mercer Fort Recovery Local District Montgomery Life Skills Center of Dayton Trotwood-Madison City School District Morgan Morgan Local School District Morrow Washington Township* Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District Portage Field Local School District Waterloo Local School District Preble Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party Putnam Putnam County Democratic Party Richland Shelby City School District Sandusky Lakota Local School District Seneca Tiffin City School District Shelby Fort Loramie Local School District Shelby County Educational Service Center Stark Lake Local School District Life Skills Center of Canton Northwest Local School District Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of North Akron Nordonia Hills City School District Summit Academy Akron Elementary School Trumbull Educational Development Center of Trumbull County, Inc Summit Academy Community School-Warren Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

