Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 15
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Auglaize
|New Bremen Local School District
|Belmont
|St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
|Champaign
|Graham Digital Academy
|Clermont
|Bethel-Tate Local School District
|Columbiana
|Beaver Local School District*
|Darke
|Tri-Village Local School District
|Defiance
|Defiance County Democratic Party Defiance County Republican Party
|Delaware
|Big Walnut Local School District
|Fairfield
|Berne Union Local School District Fairfield County Republican Party
|Franklin
|Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Summit Academy Middle School-Columbus Summit Academy Transition High School-Columbus
|Fulton
|Fayette Local School District* Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center*
|Gallia
|Harrison Township* Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
|Geauga
|Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc.
|Greene
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Xenia
|Hamilton
|Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government
|Hancock
|Findlay Digital Academy Hancock County Educational Service Center Hancock County Educational Service Center
|Henry
|Liberty Center Local School District
|Highland
|Bright Local School District
|Knox
|Knox County Educational Service Center
|Licking
|Southwest Licking Local School District
|Lorain
|Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District Lake Erie Regional Council of Government Summit Academy Secondary School-Lorain
|Madison
|Tolles Career and Technical Center
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Summit Academy Secondary School-Youngstown
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Township Local School District Summit Academy Transition High School-Dayton Valley View Local School District
|Morrow
|Cardington Lincoln Local Digital Academy
|Muskingum
|Foxfire High School
|Ottawa
|Port Clinton City School District
|Paulding
|Washington Township Western Buckeye Education Service Center
|Putnam
|Leipsic Local School District Putnam County Republican Party
|Richland
|Goal Digital Academy Community School Lucas Local School District
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Democratic Party Sandusky Republican Party
|Summit
|Coventry Local School District Life Skills Center of Akron Summit Academy Akron Middle School Summit Academy Secondary School-Akron
|Trumbull
|Brookfield Township Howland Local School District Lordstown Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
|Wayne
|Wayne County Family and Children First Council
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111