Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 15

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize New Bremen Local School District
Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
Champaign Graham Digital Academy
Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District
Columbiana Beaver Local School District*
Darke Tri-Village Local School District
Defiance Defiance County Democratic Party Defiance County Republican Party
Delaware Big Walnut Local School District
Fairfield Berne Union Local School District Fairfield County Republican Party
Franklin Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Summit Academy Middle School-Columbus Summit Academy Transition High School-Columbus
Fulton Fayette Local School District* Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center*
Gallia Harrison Township* Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
Geauga Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc.
Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Xenia
Hamilton Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government
Hancock Findlay Digital Academy Hancock County Educational Service Center Hancock County Educational Service Center
Henry Liberty Center Local School District
Highland Bright Local School District
Knox Knox County Educational Service Center
Licking Southwest Licking Local School District
Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District Lake Erie Regional Council of Government Summit Academy Secondary School-Lorain
Madison Tolles Career and Technical Center
Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Summit Academy Secondary School-Youngstown
Montgomery Jefferson Township Local School District Summit Academy Transition High School-Dayton Valley View Local School District
Morrow Cardington Lincoln Local Digital Academy
Muskingum Foxfire High School
Ottawa Port Clinton City School District
Paulding Washington Township Western Buckeye Education Service Center
Putnam Leipsic Local School District Putnam County Republican Party
Richland Goal Digital Academy Community School Lucas Local School District
Sandusky Sandusky Democratic Party Sandusky Republican Party
Summit Coventry Local School District Life Skills Center of Akron Summit Academy Akron Middle School Summit Academy Secondary School-Akron
Trumbull Brookfield Township Howland Local School District Lordstown Local School District
Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

