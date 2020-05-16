Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 15

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 15, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize New Bremen Local School District Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District Champaign Graham Digital Academy Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District Columbiana Beaver Local School District* Darke Tri-Village Local School District Defiance Defiance County Democratic Party Defiance County Republican Party Delaware Big Walnut Local School District Fairfield Berne Union Local School District Fairfield County Republican Party Franklin Great Western Academy Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Summit Academy Middle School-Columbus Summit Academy Transition High School-Columbus Fulton Fayette Local School District* Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center* Gallia Harrison Township* Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Geauga Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc. Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Xenia Hamilton Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government Hancock Findlay Digital Academy Hancock County Educational Service Center Hancock County Educational Service Center Henry Liberty Center Local School District Highland Bright Local School District Knox Knox County Educational Service Center Licking Southwest Licking Local School District Lorain Amherst Exempted Village School District Keystone Local School District Lake Erie Regional Council of Government Summit Academy Secondary School-Lorain Madison Tolles Career and Technical Center Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Summit Academy Secondary School-Youngstown Montgomery Jefferson Township Local School District Summit Academy Transition High School-Dayton Valley View Local School District Morrow Cardington Lincoln Local Digital Academy Muskingum Foxfire High School Ottawa Port Clinton City School District Paulding Washington Township Western Buckeye Education Service Center Putnam Leipsic Local School District Putnam County Republican Party Richland Goal Digital Academy Community School Lucas Local School District Sandusky Sandusky Democratic Party Sandusky Republican Party Summit Coventry Local School District Life Skills Center of Akron Summit Academy Akron Middle School Summit Academy Secondary School-Akron Trumbull Brookfield Township Howland Local School District Lordstown Local School District Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council

