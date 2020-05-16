Audit Uncovers Illegal Credit Card Use by Former Jackson County Employees

Columbus - Illegal credit card use to purchase jewelry, groceries, The Devil Wears Prada DVD, and other personal items was discovered in an audit of Jackson County released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. Findings for recovery in the total amount of $41,092 were issued against two former county employees. “This is nothing short of a taxpayer mugging,” Auditor Yost said. “I want justice for the people of Jackson County, and my office forwarded this matter to the county prosecutor.” The audit report reveals that from the period of April 27, 2010 to July 2, 2010, former Tuberculosis Clerk Angela Walton used Jackson County’s Walmart credit card for personal use. She purchased personal items, such as jewelry and gift cards, and was issued findings for recovery in the amount of $2,983. Former Engineer Administrative Assistant Eugenia Wolford used three Jackson County credit cards to make numerous personal purchases from March 30, 2006 to March 12, 2010. Wolford made purchases such as groceries, DVD’s, cameras, and other items with the county’s Walmart credit card. A total of $5,224 in findings for recovery was issued against Mrs. Wolford for these illegal purchases. Wolford used Jackson County’s BP credit card to make personal gasoline purchases, and was issued $7,780 in findings for recovery. Personal purchases made by Wolford in the amount of $25,105 also appeared on Jackson County’s VISA credit card statements. Wolford used the VISA credit card to make personal utility payments, personal cellular telephone payments, and other various purchases. All findings for recovery were turned over to the Jackson County Prosecutor. A full copy of this audit is available online.

