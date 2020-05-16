Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 17

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Cuyahoga East Cleveland Public Library Ohio Schools Council Shaker Heights City School District
Erie Erie Metroparks
Franklin Sullivant Avenue Community School
Huron Willard City School District*
Knox Knox County Career Center
Lake Auburn Vocational School District
Licking Career Technology Education Centers
Logan Logan County Financial Condition
Lorain Avon Local School District Lorain County Educational Service Center
Madison London City School District Madison Plains Local School District
Marion Marion City School District
Pike Scioto Valley Local School District
Portage Atwater Township
Seneca Seneca County Democratic Party Seneca County Republican Party
Stark Hope Academy Canton Campus Massillon Digital Academy
Wayne Norwayne Local School District
Williams Williams District Board of Health
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

