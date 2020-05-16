Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 17

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Cuyahoga East Cleveland Public Library Ohio Schools Council Shaker Heights City School District Erie Erie Metroparks Franklin Sullivant Avenue Community School Huron Willard City School District* Knox Knox County Career Center Lake Auburn Vocational School District Licking Career Technology Education Centers Logan Logan County Financial Condition Lorain Avon Local School District Lorain County Educational Service Center Madison London City School District Madison Plains Local School District Marion Marion City School District Pike Scioto Valley Local School District Portage Atwater Township Seneca Seneca County Democratic Party Seneca County Republican Party Stark Hope Academy Canton Campus Massillon Digital Academy Wayne Norwayne Local School District Williams Williams District Board of Health

