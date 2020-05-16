Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 17
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioan’s tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 17, 2011. If there are findings in an audit for recovery or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Cuyahoga
|East Cleveland Public Library Ohio Schools Council Shaker Heights City School District
|Erie
|Erie Metroparks
|Franklin
|Sullivant Avenue Community School
|Huron
|Willard City School District*
|Knox
|Knox County Career Center
|Lake
|Auburn Vocational School District
|Licking
|Career Technology Education Centers
|Logan
|Logan County Financial Condition
|Lorain
|Avon Local School District Lorain County Educational Service Center
|Madison
|London City School District Madison Plains Local School District
|Marion
|Marion City School District
|Pike
|Scioto Valley Local School District
|Portage
|Atwater Township
|Seneca
|Seneca County Democratic Party Seneca County Republican Party
|Stark
|Hope Academy Canton Campus Massillon Digital Academy
|Wayne
|Norwayne Local School District
|Williams
|Williams District Board of Health
