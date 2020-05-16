Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 22
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 22, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center
|Athens
|Athens City School District Tri-County Career Center
|Belmont
|Bellaire Local School District
|Champaign
|Ab Graham Academy
|Clermont
|West Clermont Local School District
|Coshocton
|River View Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Parma Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center Noble Academy-Cleveland
|Fayette
|Fayette County Democratic Party
|Franklin
|Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools*
|Gallia
|Gallia County Agricultural Society
|Hamilton
|Phoenix Community Learning Center
|Henry
|Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Republican Party
|Lorain
|Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
|Mahoning
|Canfield Local School District Goshen Township
|Montgomery
|Area 7 Workforce Investment Board Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority Summit Academy Community School-Dayton
|Morrow
|Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Highland Local School District
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
|Noble
|Caldwell Exempted Village School District Noble Local School District
|Pickaway
|Logan Elm Local School District
|Portage
|Aurora City School District
|Scioto
|Bloom Vernon Local School District Clay Local School District New Boston Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Washington-Nile Local School District
|Summit
|Twinsburg City School District
|Trumbull
|Mathews Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Garaway Local School District Tuscarawas County Democratic Party Tuscarawas County Republican Party
|Washington
|Lawrence Township
|Wayne
|Village Of Congress*
|Williams
|Village Of Stryker
|Wood
|Lake Local School District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111