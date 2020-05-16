Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 22

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 22, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center Athens Athens City School District Tri-County Career Center Belmont Bellaire Local School District Champaign Ab Graham Academy Clermont West Clermont Local School District Coshocton River View Local School District Cuyahoga City of Parma Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center Noble Academy-Cleveland Fayette Fayette County Democratic Party Franklin Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools* Gallia Gallia County Agricultural Society Hamilton Phoenix Community Learning Center Henry Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party Lawrence Lawrence County Republican Party Lorain Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility Mahoning Canfield Local School District Goshen Township Montgomery Area 7 Workforce Investment Board Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority Summit Academy Community School-Dayton Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Highland Local School District Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District Noble Local School District Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District Portage Aurora City School District Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District Clay Local School District New Boston Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Washington-Nile Local School District Summit Twinsburg City School District Trumbull Mathews Local School District Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District Tuscarawas County Democratic Party Tuscarawas County Republican Party Washington Lawrence Township Wayne Village Of Congress* Williams Village Of Stryker Wood Lake Local School District

