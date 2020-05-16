Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 22

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 22, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center
Athens Athens City School District Tri-County Career Center
Belmont Bellaire Local School District
Champaign Ab Graham Academy
Clermont West Clermont Local School District
Coshocton River View Local School District
Cuyahoga City of Parma Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center Noble Academy-Cleveland
Fayette Fayette County Democratic Party
Franklin Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools*
Gallia Gallia County Agricultural Society
Hamilton Phoenix Community Learning Center
Henry Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party
Lawrence Lawrence County Republican Party
Lorain Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
Mahoning Canfield Local School District Goshen Township
Montgomery Area 7 Workforce Investment Board Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority Summit Academy Community School-Dayton
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Highland Local School District
Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District Noble Local School District
Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District
Portage Aurora City School District
Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District Clay Local School District New Boston Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Washington-Nile Local School District
Summit Twinsburg City School District
Trumbull Mathews Local School District
Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District Tuscarawas County Democratic Party Tuscarawas County Republican Party
Washington Lawrence Township
Wayne Village Of Congress*
Williams Village Of Stryker
Wood Lake Local School District
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.