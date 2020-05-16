Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 29

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 29, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School District Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District Butler Talawanda School District Champaign Graham Local School District Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy Columbiana Columbiana County Agricultural Society East Palestine City School District Southern Local School District Village Of Rogers Crawford Galion City School District Cuyahoga Arts and Science Preparatory Academy Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District Franklin Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus Preparatory Academy* FCI Academy* Franklin County Family and Children First Council Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy Oakstone Community School Ohio Achievement Charter School Dba Millennium Community School Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy Fulton Swanton Local School District Greene Beavercreek City School District Guernsey Guernsey Republican Party Hancock Arcadia Local School District Arcadia Local School District Cory-Rawson Local School District Henry Four County Career Center Napoleon Area City School District Huron Western Reserve Local School District Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority Lawrence Ironton City School District Licking Licking-Muskingum Community Correction Center Lorain Midview Local School District Lucas Ohio Virtual Academy Paul Laurence Dunbar Academy Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy Mahoning Boardman Local School District South Range Local School District Youngstown City School District -- Fiscal Emergency Termination Mercer Celina City School District Monroe Monroe Democratic Party Monroe Republican Party Montgomery Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program Pike Pike Democratic Party Putnam Putnam Educational Service Center Richland Richland County Democratic Party Sandusky Fremont City School District Woodmore Local School District Scioto Minford Local School District Seneca Fostoria City School District Stark Canton Local School District Massillon City School District Tuslaw Local School District Trumbull Lakeview Local School District Warren City School District Washington Washington Republican Party

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

