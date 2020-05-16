Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 29
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 29, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School District
|Brown
|Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
|Butler
|Talawanda School District
|Champaign
|Graham Local School District
|Clark
|Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Agricultural Society East Palestine City School District Southern Local School District Village Of Rogers
|Crawford
|Galion City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Arts and Science Preparatory Academy Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Union Local School District
|Franklin
|Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus Preparatory Academy* FCI Academy* Franklin County Family and Children First Council Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy Oakstone Community School Ohio Achievement Charter School Dba Millennium Community School Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|Fulton
|Swanton Local School District
|Greene
|Beavercreek City School District
|Guernsey
|Guernsey Republican Party
|Hancock
|Arcadia Local School District Arcadia Local School District Cory-Rawson Local School District
|Henry
|Four County Career Center Napoleon Area City School District
|Huron
|Western Reserve Local School District
|Lake
|Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lawrence
|Ironton City School District
|Licking
|Licking-Muskingum Community Correction Center
|Lorain
|Midview Local School District
|Lucas
|Ohio Virtual Academy Paul Laurence Dunbar Academy Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District South Range Local School District Youngstown City School District -- Fiscal Emergency Termination
|Mercer
|Celina City School District
|Monroe
|Monroe Democratic Party Monroe Republican Party
|Montgomery
|Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|Muskingum
|East Muskingum Local School District
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
|Pike
|Pike Democratic Party
|Putnam
|Putnam Educational Service Center
|Richland
|Richland County Democratic Party
|Sandusky
|Fremont City School District Woodmore Local School District
|Scioto
|Minford Local School District
|Seneca
|Fostoria City School District
|Stark
|Canton Local School District Massillon City School District Tuslaw Local School District
|Trumbull
|Lakeview Local School District Warren City School District
|Washington
|Washington Republican Party
