Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 29

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 29, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School District
Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
Butler Talawanda School District
Champaign Graham Local School District
Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Columbiana Columbiana County Agricultural Society East Palestine City School District Southern Local School District Village Of Rogers
Crawford Galion City School District
Cuyahoga Arts and Science Preparatory Academy Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy
Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District
Franklin Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Columbus Preparatory Academy* FCI Academy* Franklin County Family and Children First Council Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy Oakstone Community School Ohio Achievement Charter School Dba Millennium Community School Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Fulton Swanton Local School District
Greene Beavercreek City School District
Guernsey Guernsey Republican Party
Hancock Arcadia Local School District Arcadia Local School District Cory-Rawson Local School District
Henry Four County Career Center Napoleon Area City School District
Huron Western Reserve Local School District
Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lawrence Ironton City School District
Licking Licking-Muskingum Community Correction Center
Lorain Midview Local School District
Lucas Ohio Virtual Academy Paul Laurence Dunbar Academy Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Mahoning Boardman Local School District South Range Local School District Youngstown City School District -- Fiscal Emergency Termination
Mercer Celina City School District
Monroe Monroe Democratic Party Monroe Republican Party
Montgomery Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District
Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
Pike Pike Democratic Party
Putnam Putnam Educational Service Center
Richland Richland County Democratic Party
Sandusky Fremont City School District Woodmore Local School District
Scioto Minford Local School District
Seneca Fostoria City School District
Stark Canton Local School District Massillon City School District Tuslaw Local School District
Trumbull Lakeview Local School District Warren City School District
Washington Washington Republican Party
 

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, March 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.