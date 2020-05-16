Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,301 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 24

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 24, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Shawnee Local School District
Ashtabula Ashtabula Council of Governments
Belmont Belmont Harrison Juvenile District Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
Clermont Clermont County Democratic Party
Columbiana Beaver Local School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District
Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District
Cuyahoga Menlo Park Academy
Erie Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Huron City School District
Franklin Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Columbus Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Humanities, Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Hamilton Local Digital Academy Hamilton Local School District
Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District
Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District Lockland Local School District Princeton City School District Village of Lincoln Heights
Hancock Hancock County Democratic Party
Jackson Jackson Democratic Party
Lake Village of North Perry Wickliffe City School District
Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
Marion Treca Digital Academy
Muskingum Maysville Local School District
Noble Caldwell Public Library Enoch Township Noble Township
Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Portage Township
Paulding Family and Children First Council
Pike Pike Republican Party
Portage Streetsboro City School District
Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Stark Paris Township
Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center
Trumbull Village of West Farmington
Wayne Southeast Local School District
Washington Washington Democratic Party Marietta Township
Williams Montpellier Public Library Stryker Local School District West Buffalo Joint Township Regional Cemetery
Wood Northwood Local School District Wood County Republican Party
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.