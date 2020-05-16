Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 24

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 24, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Shawnee Local School District Ashtabula Ashtabula Council of Governments Belmont Belmont Harrison Juvenile District Bridgeport Exempted Village School District Clermont Clermont County Democratic Party Columbiana Beaver Local School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga Menlo Park Academy Erie Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Huron City School District Franklin Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Columbus Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Humanities, Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Hamilton Local Digital Academy Hamilton Local School District Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District Lockland Local School District Princeton City School District Village of Lincoln Heights Hancock Hancock County Democratic Party Jackson Jackson Democratic Party Lake Village of North Perry Wickliffe City School District Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Marion Treca Digital Academy Muskingum Maysville Local School District Noble Caldwell Public Library Enoch Township Noble Township Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Portage Township Paulding Family and Children First Council Pike Pike Republican Party Portage Streetsboro City School District Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center Stark Paris Township Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Trumbull Village of West Farmington Wayne Southeast Local School District Washington Washington Democratic Party Marietta Township Williams Montpellier Public Library Stryker Local School District West Buffalo Joint Township Regional Cemetery Wood Northwood Local School District Wood County Republican Party

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111