Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, March 24
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 24, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Shawnee Local School District
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Council of Governments
|Belmont
|Belmont Harrison Juvenile District Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
|Clermont
|Clermont County Democratic Party
|Columbiana
|Beaver Local School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District Leetonia Exempted Village School District
|Crawford
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
|Cuyahoga
|Menlo Park Academy
|Erie
|Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Huron City School District
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation Columbus Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Humanities, Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Hamilton Local Digital Academy Hamilton Local School District
|Fulton
|Pike-Delta-York Local School District
|Hamilton
|Deer Park Community City School District Lockland Local School District Princeton City School District Village of Lincoln Heights
|Hancock
|Hancock County Democratic Party
|Jackson
|Jackson Democratic Party
|Lake
|Village of North Perry Wickliffe City School District
|Lucas
|Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
|Marion
|Treca Digital Academy
|Muskingum
|Maysville Local School District
|Noble
|Caldwell Public Library Enoch Township Noble Township
|Ottawa
|Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Portage Township
|Paulding
|Family and Children First Council
|Pike
|Pike Republican Party
|Portage
|Streetsboro City School District
|Seneca
|North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
|Stark
|Paris Township
|Summit
|Greater Summit County Early Learning Center
|Trumbull
|Village of West Farmington
|Wayne
|Southeast Local School District
|Washington
|Washington Democratic Party Marietta Township
|Williams
|Montpellier Public Library Stryker Local School District West Buffalo Joint Township Regional Cemetery
|Wood
|Northwood Local School District Wood County Republican Party
