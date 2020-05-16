Misspent Money Uncovered in Richard Allen Schools Audit; Special Audit Launched

Columbus - Financial audits of the Richard Allen Schools released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost uncovered $89,067 in misspent funds, prompting a deeper, special audit which is now underway. “Community schools must meet the same fiscal standards of integrity as any other entity that receives public funds,” Auditor Yost said. “I applaud the schools’ reported academic performance – but they simply have to do better managing their money.” During the course of the financial audits of the four Richard Allen Schools, it was discovered that school board members were overpaid for their attendance at board meetings. Findings for recovery in the total amount of $9,739 have been issued against the board members. Of this amount, $300 has been repaid under audit. Also, three of four schools replaced their heating systems. Each building is owned by The Institute of Charter School Management & Resources, Inc. – a private company owned by Jeanette Harris. Harris is also the CEO of the Richard Allen Schools. The schools leased the buildings from the management company. Richard Allen Schools paid $16,189 for each heating system, which violates the lease agreement between Harris’ management company and the school. The Institute of Charter School Management & Resources, Inc. was issued $48,567 in findings for recovery for these heating systems. The Richard Allen Academy II Community School contracted with the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services to provide summer and after school services. Out of $64,600 they received, $27,300 was not deposited with the Academy, and the Institute of Management & Resources, Inc. is liable for the findings for recovery. Findings for recovery in the amount of $3,461 were issued for other varying reasons, including improper expenditures for travel. Of these improper expenditures, $2,221 has been repaid under audit. A full copy of each of the four audits is available online.

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198