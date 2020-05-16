State of Ohio Single Audit Finds Questioned Costs Audit reveals 44 findings in nine state agencies

Columbus - The annual review of the State of Ohio’s financial records for FY 2010 under the prior administration was released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The audit reveals 44 findings relating to nine state agencies, including federal questioned costs totaling $104,971,476.

“In this challenging fiscal environment it is critical that the state manage resources efficiently and effectively,” said Auditor Yost. “Agencies must renew their commitment to precise accounting and carefully follow procedures. Ohioans deserve nothing less.”

The majority of the questioned costs ($103,029,968) resulted from federal grant dollars spent outside the specified funding period at the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services. Questioned costs are expenditures of federal funds that lack appropriate or sufficient documentation, violate a federal law or have been determined to be an unreasonable expense.

The table below summarizes the number of audit findings and questioned costs by agency:

State Agency Findings Questioned Costs Ohio Department of Job & Family Services 27 $104,955,325 Ohio Department of Health 7 16,151 Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services 2 0 Ohio Department of Education 2 0 Ohio Department of Mental Heath 2 0 Ohio Administrative Knowledge System 1 0 Ohio Department of Commerce 1 0 Ohio Department of Development 1 0 Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities 1 0 TOTAL 44 $104,971,476

