Columbus - In a speech to nearly 550 local government officials today at the 12th annual Local Government Officials Conference (LGOC), Auditor of State Dave Yost announced the roll out of the Leverage for Efficiency, Accountability and Performance (LEAP) Fund for performance audits. “The cost of a performance audit is often an obstacle to struggling governments who could use one the most,” Auditor Yost said. “The LEAP Fund would advance to state agencies and local governments the cost of a performance audit, removing funding as the most serious barrier to using one.” The LEAP Fund is part of Senate Bill 4 (performance audit legislation) just signed into law this week by Governor John Kasich. The bill requires the Auditor of State to conduct performance audits of certain state agencies each biennium. The LGOC is a 2-day conference hosted by the Auditor of State’s office that provides a valuable continuing education opportunity for fiscal officers and other local officials. This conference is aimed to further develop their expertise in government accounting, budgeting and financing, legal compliance, ethics requirements and Ohio’s open government laws.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

