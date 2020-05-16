Performance Audit of Delaware City Schools Released

Columbus - More than $1.2 million in potential savings were identified in the performance audit of the Delaware City School District released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. “I am happy to recommend these potential savings to a proactive district like the Delaware City Schools,” Auditor Yost said. “The district asked for this performance audit to seek out efficiencies and make certain their tax dollars are spent wisely. With the implementation of the results, their investment should certainly pay off.” Performance audits are designed to provide cost savings, revenue enhancements, and/or efficiency improvements. The Delaware City School District’s Board of Education contacted the Auditor of State’s office in September of 2010 to request a performance audit of its financial and strategic management practices, staffing allocations, and facilities. During the course of the performance audit, eight areas of financial savings were defined. The performance audit recommended that the Delaware City Schools’ spending be brought to levels comparable to ten designated “peer” districts of similar size. By eliminating administrative/supervisory positions, the district may save as much as $202,000. Lowering the number of certificated staff by four full-time positions could yield savings of $298,000. Reducing the per-square-foot facilities costs to the peer average could save the district upwards of $230,000. A full copy of this performance audit is available online.

