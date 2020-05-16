Auditor Dave Yost Unveils SkinnyOhio.org

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost unveiled today the new SkinnyOhio.org website - an online clearinghouse of strategies devoted to smarter, streamlined government.   “Everybody talks about lean government, but it’s harder to do than to say,” said Auditor Yost. “This website will provide the “how” for local governments.”   Auditor Yost unveiled SkinnyOhio.org during a press conference at the Statehouse.  The website shares ideas and best practices from performance audits conducted across the state and nationally. Subject areas range from staff and facility planning to vehicle fleet operations and maintenance to financial forecasting, energy management and technology.    “The people of Ohio deserve skinny, accountable government,” said Auditor Yost. “Ohio’s current fiscal reality is the fire over which government’s feet are being held.”     The website will be regularly updated with the latest news and information concerning performance audits, shared services and cost-saving initiatives.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

