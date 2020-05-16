Audit Audit Releases for Thursday, May 12

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 12, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Agricultural Society Butler Butler County Democratic Party Clark Clark County Democratic Party Columbiana Columbiana Democratic Party Columbiana County Airport Authority Cuyahoga Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation Defiance Defiance Township Erie Groton Township Franklin Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio School Facilities Commission Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Sharon Township Greene Dayton Regional Stem School Hamilton Village of Arlington Heights* Henry Freedom Township Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society Huron Tri-Community Joint Fire District Village of Monroeville Lucas Metropolitan Park District of Toledo Area Madison Plain City School District Public Library Miami Newberry Township Morrow Canaan Township Northmor Local School District Muskingum Hopewell Township Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery Carryall Township Putnam Putnam County Agricultural Society

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111