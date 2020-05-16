Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,302 in the last 365 days.

Audit Audit Releases for Thursday, May 12

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 12, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Agricultural Society
Butler Butler County Democratic Party
Clark Clark County Democratic Party
Columbiana Columbiana Democratic Party Columbiana County Airport Authority
Cuyahoga Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
Defiance Defiance Township
Erie Groton Township
Franklin Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio School Facilities Commission Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Sharon Township
Greene Dayton Regional Stem School
Hamilton Village of Arlington Heights*
Henry Freedom Township
Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society
Huron Tri-Community Joint Fire District Village of Monroeville
Lucas Metropolitan Park District of Toledo Area
Madison Plain City School District Public Library
Miami Newberry Township
Morrow Canaan Township Northmor Local School District
Muskingum Hopewell Township
Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery Carryall Township
Putnam Putnam County Agricultural Society
   

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Audit Releases for Thursday, May 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.