Audit Audit Releases for Thursday, May 12
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 12, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Agricultural Society
|Butler
|Butler County Democratic Party
|Clark
|Clark County Democratic Party
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Democratic Party Columbiana County Airport Authority
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
|Defiance
|Defiance Township
|Erie
|Groton Township
|Franklin
|Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio School Facilities Commission Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Sharon Township
|Greene
|Dayton Regional Stem School
|Hamilton
|Village of Arlington Heights*
|Henry
|Freedom Township
|Hocking
|Hocking County Agricultural Society
|Huron
|Tri-Community Joint Fire District Village of Monroeville
|Lucas
|Metropolitan Park District of Toledo Area
|Madison
|Plain City School District Public Library
|Miami
|Newberry Township
|Morrow
|Canaan Township Northmor Local School District
|Muskingum
|Hopewell Township
|Paulding
|Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery Carryall Township
|Putnam
|Putnam County Agricultural Society
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
