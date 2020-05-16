State Laptop is Stolen during Home Break-In

Columbus - The Findlay home of a regional auditor for the Auditor of State’s Office was burglarized according to a police report received by the Auditor of State’s Office on May 10, 2011. Among the items stolen from the home was a state laptop computer containing limited information acquired during audits. “We take the theft of office equipment and Auditor of State records very seriously,” Chief Deputy Auditor Bob Hinkle said. “We are in the process of contacting all parties whose information may have been compromised, and we are working with the local authorities to investigate this crime.” The state-issued laptop contained information concerning some financial audits of public offices in the northwest area of the state. Each public entity involved is being notified to allow them to take the necessary precautions to protect their information. All Auditor of State computer equipment is password protected and encrypted for added security. However, the stolen laptop’s password was attached to the computer, a clear violation of the office’s information technology policy. The regional auditor has been given a 15-day suspension. Though it appears very little personal information was included in any of the files on the laptop, the Auditor of State’s office is taking every precaution to protect the clients it serves. The police report was filed with the City of Findlay Police Department.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

