Auditor Yost to Host and Speak at 11th Annual Fraud Conference

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost will welcome more than 550 attendees to the 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference on Monday, May 16, at 9:15 AM at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. The annual two-day conference will address the serious and growing problem of occupational fraud in both the public and private sectors. Conference participants will have the opportunity to attend some of the most widely regarded seminars on fraud detection, deterrence and investigation. Auditor Yost will personally offer a workshop, Circumstantial Evidence Counts, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to the 2010 Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud and Abuse, it is estimated that the typical organization loses 5% of its annual revenues to occupational fraud and abuse. This fraud investigation and prevention conference is co-sponsored by Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the State of Ohio Office of Inspector General, the Central Ohio Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Ohio Society of CPAs and Franklin University. Details on this year’s conference can be found online.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

