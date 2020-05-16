Auditor Yost Investigating Possible Fraud in the Columbus City Schools

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost today announced his office will begin a special audit of the Columbus City Schools after a request was made by Superintendent Gene Harris in response to allegations of misconduct by providers of the Supplemental Educational Services program. The Supplemental Educational Services program was established through the No Child Left Behind Act. “When potential fraud is brought to my office’s attention, we take the allegations seriously,” Auditor Yost said. “A school program to help struggling students must operate above reproach, and we will investigate this situation to ensure Columbus students are receiving the assistance they should.” The Auditor of State’s office received information concerning these allegations in a letter dated January 24, 2011. The Auditor of State’s Special Audit Task Force (SATF) reviews suspicions of fraud and determines the best course of action on a case-by-case basis. The Auditor of State’s Special Audit Section will now investigate to identify if public funds have been misused. Timeframes for special audit investigations vary greatly depending on the unique circumstances of the scope of the special audit and the nature of the allegations. No additional information will be available while the audit is ongoing. A full copy of the Columbus City Schools’ recent financial audit can be found online.

###

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198