JOINT RELEASE: Agency Performance Audit List Finalized

Columbus - Governor John R. Kasich and Auditor of State Dave Yost today announced that the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) will join the departments of Education, Jobs and Family Services and Transportation in the first group of state agencies receiving performance audits under new legislation signed by Kasich in April. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 4 – Performance Audits of State Agencies, requires all state agencies to regularly undergo reviews by the Auditor of State designed to improve their effectiveness and efficiency. “Ohio has many dedicated state employees committed to serving Ohioans but they’re often held back by unworkable processes, procedures and organizational structures that don’t serve Ohioans. Performance audits can help find ways to improve the value and quality of state services and I’m looking forward to working with Auditor Yost to get some good ideas that can help the state improve,” said Kasich. “I am excited about the opportunity presented by Governor Kasich’s choice for this performance audit,” Auditor Yost said. “All aspects of state government must be reviewed. With this agency, we have an opportunity to look at a program that operates with little government oversight and to offer some constructive recommendations that will help OHFA operate more effectively and efficiently for the citizens of this state.” The Ohio Housing Finance Agency provides affordable housing opportunities to low- to moderate-income Ohioans, including first-time homebuyers, renters, senior citizens, and other populations with special needs. As promised by Auditor Yost, the first state agency to undergo a performance audit under his tenure will be the Auditor of State’s office.

